New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake

When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new piece of art to check out.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new piece of art to check out.

Crews in Ames installed the new statue called “Breaking Barrier” on Tuesday.

It’s in honor of Jack Trice. He died in 1923 from injuries he suffered during his second Iowa State Football game.

The statue features two connected halves of concrete and bronze.

Ivan Depena, the artist behind the sculpture, said the statue marks a series of events honoring the 100th anniversary of Jack Trice’s death.

“There are the footsteps that you can actually see the motion running toward the black and the breaking of the piece,” Depena said. “I wanted the piece to be experienced by the campus, by the visitors, by everybody who comes to this stadium.

The Cyclones play Oklahoma on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m., and can be seen on FS1.

