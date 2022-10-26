Nice fall day, but rain is in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! It was a cold and clear start to our Wednesday, but now we have warmed up into the upper 40s and low 50s with clouds moving into the region from our west.

For the rest of today, our highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region with wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The clouds from our west will continue to move across Siouxland throughout the rest of today. We also have a small chance of seeing some showers forming later this afternoon into the evening hours. Nothing widespread, but some could see some heavier rain.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 40s with cloudy conditions and a chance of some scattered rain showers passing through Siouxland. The highest chance of rain showers will be in our western counties, but overnight we could see some showers develop in our eastern counties.

Thursday will be our best chance to see widespread showers. Throughout the day tomorrow we will see highs only climbing into the 50s as cloudy conditions and rain showers move through Siouxland. Models are showing that western Siouxland has the highest chance of rain, but we could see some rain showers develop into central and eastern Siouxland.

After tomorrow our rain chances disappear, but our highs will be right on average for this time of year. Halloween weekend looks nice too with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

