Police presence closes off block of Jackson Street Tuesday evening

Police and SWAT stationed outside of the building.
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An entire block was closed off in downtown Sioux City Tuesday, after a large police presence on Jackson Street, between 12th and 13th Streets.

What was initially reported to be a structure fire Tuesday after 7 p.m., turned out to be something different.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue first responded to the scene. Then, officers with the Sioux City Police Department contacted the person who made the call.

During that contact, police say the man displayed a weapon, which led to a standoff with officers that lasted for more than an hour.

“Threats were made by the subject which ended up causing us to get our negotiators and our SWAT out here. He then, after negotiations, did peacefully come out the door and surrender,” said Sioux City Police Sgt., Jay Hoogendyk.

The man was then taken into custody.

Police say he’s facing criminal charges for the false report and threats made to officers.

