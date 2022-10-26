Rain showers move into the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a sunny start, we started seeing more clouds move in from the west during the afternoon as highs went into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight will turn clouds and light rain showers will be possible across the region with lows in the low 40s with a light southeast wind.

Thursday will give much of the KTIV viewing area some scattered rain showers and it will stay breezy and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

The showers will come to an end Thursday night but some areas of fog may develop by Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s.

After some morning fog on Friday, we’ll see clearing skies and warmer temperatures returning again with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend is shaping up very nicely with highs in the mid 60s on both Saturday and Sunday with just a few clouds.

Halloween Day on Monday will be staying above average as well with highs in the mid to upper 60s expected.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.