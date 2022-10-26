Sioux Center, Heelan & Unity Christian punch tickets to state tournament with regional championship wins

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The time has come for the high school volleyball region championship games where teams have the opportunity right in front of them to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The #4 Sioux Center Warriors have been on a roll and were looking for one more win as they hosted Sheldon in the region championship, hoping to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Final scores:

Sioux Center 3 Sheldon 0 F

Unity Christian 3 Nevada 1 F

Bishop Heelan 3 Norwalk 0 F

Dowling Catholic 3 SC North 1 F

Bishop Heelan punches their ticket to the state volleyball tournament with a 3-0 win over Norwalk (Bishop Heelan Athletics)

Unity Christian punches their ticket to the state tournament with a 3-1 win over Nevada (Unity Christian Athletics)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.