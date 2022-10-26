Suspect in Laurel, NE homicides out of hospital, now in jail

By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - A man suspected of a quadruple homicide in Laurel back in August has been released from the hospital and transferred to jail.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Jones was discharged from a Lincoln hospital Wednesday morning. Back on Aug. 5, authorities found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his house in Laurel. He has been receiving treatment ever since.

After being released, Jones was taken to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

