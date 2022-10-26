Suspect from Tuesday night stand-off in Sioux City charged on multiple counts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has released more details surrounding a stand-off that occurred in the evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The suspect, identified as Salvador Perez-Garcia, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, false reports, and harassment first-degree.

It was around 6:37 p.m., with the Sioux City Fire Department was called to 1311 Jackson St., Apt. 7, for a possible structure fire. Once on scene, fire personnel located Perez-Garcia who was experiencing a mental health crisis and was making threats with a firearm.

Sioux City Police were called to the scene and began negotiations with Perez-Garcia who was alone inside his apartment. Perez-Garcia brandished a firearm and threatened to “come out shooting.”

The Sioux City Police Department SWAT was called to the scene along with hostage negotiators and deputies from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office. Perez-Garcia finally put down the firearm and surrendered to police.

