Two northwest Iowa schools awarded electric bus funds from Biden Administration

(MaxPixel)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A couple of northwest Iowa school districts are among several districts across the nation to receive funding for electric school buses.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced 391 rebate awards of nearly $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.

Two of those awardees were granted locally to Albert City-Truesdale Community School in the amount of $395,000 towards one bus, with the second awarded to West Sioux Community School District totaling $790,000 for two buses.

The awards will go to school districts in all 50 states and Washington D.C., in addition to several U.S. territories and institutions serving federally recognized Tribes. The new awards will support the purchase of 2,468 buses, and 95 percent of these buses will be electric.

The first installment of the $5 billion will be awarded over five years.

