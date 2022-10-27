Boys and Girls Home boasts successful fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than $170,000 was raised for the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. at their “Tailgating for Our Kids” event held Oct. 14, at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

“We were thrilled to represent Boys and Girls Home at this year’s event, serving as honorary chairs,” said Rhea and Bob Geary and Susan Caldwell and Tim Johnston. “Our combined experiences for 25-plus years with this vital non-profit agency, and the impact the agency provides helping children and adults right here in the Siouxland community, continue to impress us. Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. truly does change lives.”

Art Silva, president and CEO stated, “Every year I am amazed at the outpouring of support for ‘Tailgating for Our Kids.’ This annual event helps to provide much-needed funding for mental health services for children and families in our community. This year we were all inspired by the message from our keynote speaker, Lyndsey Fennelly, who delivered a timely, inspirational and motivating personal message on mental health. She was captivating and received a standing ovation from the audience.”

The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services began as a home for orphans and children needing temporary care, the agency has become recognized as a leader in providing inpatient and outpatient mental health services for children and adults.

