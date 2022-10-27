Cedar County woman charged with escaping jail, marking second escape in two months
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Wednesday night, KTIV reported on a Laurel, Nebraska, man facing charges for escaping from the Cedar County Jail. The next day, we learned a Sioux City woman also escaped from the same jail on Sept 1.
Samantha Fredericksen was serving more than 100 days in jail -- on charges of assault and disturbing.
Police say she pushed past a jail guard during mealtime to get out. They allege Fredericksen stole a truck from the Cedar County Emergency Management agency as she made her escape.
According to court documents, Fredericksen was captured after a vehicle pursuit in Wayne County the same day.
