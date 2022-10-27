Gov. Pete Ricketts praises Nebraska tourism at conference in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Tourism is big business in Nebraska. Before the pandemic, visitor spending in Nebraska topped $3.5 billion in 2019.

All week, South Sioux City has been the home of the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference. On Thursday the tourism awards banquet capped a busy week at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts headlined the banquet, which recognizes individuals, events and destinations that played an important role in increasing the state’s tourism. Ricketts said although outsiders may not consider Nebraska a tourist destination, it’s a big part of the state’s economy.

”A lot of people don’t know that tourism is one of our largest industries in Nebraska,” said Ricketts. “I mean, obviously agriculture and manufacturing come first, but tourism’s right behind that. Last year, tourists spent $3.6 billion here in our state.”

Some recipients this year included Robber’s Cave Tours, Kearney Cruise Nite, Grand Island Tourism, and the Seward 4th of July Celebration.

After a down year in 2020 due to the pandemic, Ricketts said it’s important to recognize those who have helped build the Nebraska tourism industry back up so quickly.

”It was a tough time, but as Nebraskans always do, we worked together,” said Ricketts. “We’re resilient. And that’s what you’re seeing here, is that tourism really has bounced back to where it was pre-pandemic, and now we just want to build on that foundation and grow it further.”

The banquet will move across the state for next year’s celebration, in Gering.

