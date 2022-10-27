Lake Area News: Arnolds Park wooden rollercoaster gets a facelift

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - Crews re-building a section of the Legend Roller Coaster at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park continue to make good progress thanks to the favorable weather.

Arnolds Park CEO Jon Pausley said a lot has been accomplished in recent weeks.

”It’s been fun to watch the progress. It’s amazing to see how much you lost of the landscape. You’re used to seeing the rollercoaster there and when it’s not there you really miss it. The crews are going great. We have reinforced the ground underneath the coaster with new concrete to make sure everything’s on stable ground there. It’s more of a track of concrete rather than just piers. You’ll see the first curve, that happens on Lake Street, is all re-built with the wood and then they’re moving over to the lift hill next, and then they’re hopefully going to, even before the snow flies, add track in December,” said Pausley.

Pausley said most of the lift hill is actually constructed already and just needs to be lifted into place with a crane.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.