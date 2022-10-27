Nebraska man sentenced to 80 years in prison for death of son

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man has been sentenced for the death of his four-month-old son.

Court documents state back in July 30-year-old Edward Davis of Creighton, Nebraska pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death. Then on Oct. 25, he was sentenced to 80 years in prison with the chance for parole after serving 40.

On Jan. 13, 2021, authorities say EMTs were sent to Davis’s residence to provide aid to his son, Ender. The infant was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy listed the cause of death as blunt force injury to the head, neck and torso. According to documents, when law enforcement got to Davis’s residence, they found blood in multiple locations of the home.

