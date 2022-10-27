Owners of Warrior Hotels plan to build new apartment in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Restoration St. Louis, who are the ones responsible for rehabilitating the Warrior Hotel and Davidson buildings in downtown Sioux City, say they plan to start a new project in the city.

According to a press release, Restoration St. Louis wants to start a new housing project at 614 Pierce Street. Specifically, they want to turn that area into a new multifamily apartment building.

The project is being called Warrior Lofts, and officials plan to build 32 units, with most featuring balconies on the second and third floors and a leasing office on the ground floor. Current plans have the main entrance located off Pierce Street and the second floor having a sundeck and communal grill. Anyone in the lofts would also have access to the amenities inside the Warrior Hotel downtown.

“We are very lucky to be here and work with the city on their growth strategy- it’s exciting to be here with so much going on,” said Amy Gill, one of the owners of Restoration St. Louis.

This announcement came after Restoration St. Louis received an award from the City of Sioux City Thursday morning. They were given the “Growing Sioux City” award acknowledging the company’s investment into downtown.

City officials say the company has invested $77.5 million into downtown through the Warrior Hotel and Davidson renovations.

“Anyone who visits or spends time here quickly understands what an incredible facility the Warrior is and how it has impacted our downtown. We greatly appreciate the investment and vision of the Gills,” said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Both The Warrior and Davidson properties, built in 1930 and 1913, respectively, were vacant for the past 40 years, and are listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

The Warrior Hotel is now a AAA Four Diamond hotel, featuring 148 guest rooms, 11 suites, 22 luxury apartments, Woodbury’s full-service restaurant, and a signature ballroom with a terrace. A spa and wellness center, including a large swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center, as well as an art deco-themed bowling area and lounge. The Crown Rooftop Bar, located atop the 10-story hotel, opened in Summer 2021.

Davidson Apartments have an additional 56 hotel rooms on the second through fourth floors, 20 luxury one- to two-bedroom apartments, two one-bedroom lofts, and street-level commercial space.

