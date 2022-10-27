Police see ‘similarities’ after bank, gas station, other robberies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The investigation continues into last week’s bank robbery in Onawa, Iowa.

The suspect or suspects, in that case, are still at large. But a string of other break-ins across Siouxland has left law enforcement wondering if these events could be connected.

The FBI, Monona County Sheriff and the Iowa State Patrol all responded to “Bank First” last Friday morning when it was robbed. Then, a few days later, police say the payday loan business “Check Into Cash,” on Hamilton Boulevard, in Sioux City, was also robbed.

In addition, KTIV has learned of several other robberies and burglaries within the last month. There seem to be two factors leading police to believe the incidents could be linked: All of these incidents occurred within the last several weeks, and the description of the suspects is the same for at least some of the incidents.

Here’s a list of the incidents, starting in Iowa: A bank robbery in Onawa, a robbery at a Sioux City business and another robbery in Sergeant Bluff.

In Nebraska, police have confirmed incidents at a South Sioux City Walmart and a Food and Fuel in Dakota City. Three law enforcement officials from separate departments say at least some of the incidents could be linked.

As far as a possible description, police from different departments describe one or more male suspects wearing a mask, possibly a surgical mask, and carrying a pistol and or a long gun.

The FBI initially said it was aiding the Onawa investigation, but now a spokesperson says they cannot confirm or deny any investigation. As for the other incidents, the departments either didn’t call us back or declined to release in-depth information besides basic details.

