Rain to move out as warmer temperatures move back in

Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It turned into a day of rain for Sioux City and much of central Siouxland which kept temperatures in the 40s while the rain was coming down.

Our rain chances will be moving out early tonight and then we could see some patchy areas of fog form later tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll wake up to some lingering clouds on Friday morning, but those should then be moving out and high temperatures will be warming back up with highs in the low 60s with just a light south wind.

Saturday will turn very mild with highs in the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

We’ll see some clouds move through on Sunday with just slightly cooler high in the low to mid 60s.

Halloween on Monday is looking like mild day for trick-or-treaters to get out and enjoy with highs in the upper 60s.

How long will that mild air be sticking around?

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

