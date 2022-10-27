A rainy day for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We are seeing some showers moving into our western counties this morning while the rest of Siouxland is on the drier side. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and low 50s which is warmer than what we have been seeing the past couple of mornings.

For today, our highs will only top off into the low 50s in portions of Siouxland while our southern towns will see highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our main focus today is the rain moving in this morning and this afternoon. Best chance to see rain will be for our counties in central and western Siouxland while our eastern counties will stay on the drier side.

Some locations could see half an inch of rain and some localized spots could see up to an inch of rain. Wind will also be on the breezy side with wind out of the south southeast up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, the rain will start to move out, but we could see some scattered showers sticking around into our northern counties. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s which is slightly above average for this time of year. Wind will be out of the southeast up to 10 miles per hour.

Looking ahead towards this Halloween weekend we are going to see average highs for this time of year and plenty of sunshine. Perfect weather for fall activities.

I’ll have more details in my full weather on News 4 Today!

