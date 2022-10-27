Sioux City father & business owner donates winter coats to local elementary schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As the weather turns colder, students will begin to bundle up in their winter coats before heading to school each morning. But, not every student can afford a coat, which leaves some to wonder whether they’ll be forced to face the cold.

A Sioux City man is doing his part to make sure each student can stay warm this winter.

Chuck Swaggerty has donated winter coats to Sioux City elementary schools for the past 6 years. In that time, he’s donated over 3,000 coats to those schools.

He got the idea one day when he was dropping his own children off at Irving Dual Language Elementary School in Sioux City.

”I was dropping them off one morning,” said Swaggerty. “It was below zero weather, and there were a bunch of kids running to school with no coats on. So, I went to Target, and I bought $1,000 worth of coats, and brought them to the school. And, friends started to pay me back for what I spent, and it just went from there because when they would give me money and I would go and buy more coats for other grade schools.”

Swaggerty says he’s contacted grade schools across Siouxland, and 10 of them say they need coats for kids.

Swaggerty donated over 600 last year, and he’s hoping to give more than 500 this year.

Looking back on his experience when he was a child has pushed him to continue the coat drive year after year.

”I grew up with my family not having a lot of money and not always having a good winter coat,” said Swaggerty. “So, the minimum of what a child needs to go to school is a new winter coat.”

Swaggerty is looking for anyone willing to donate money, or a new winter coat, to help reach his goal. If you’re interested, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska St. in downtown Sioux City.

He is also accepting donations to his Venmo account. You can find how to access that here.

