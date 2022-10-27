Sioux County man arrested after making terroristic threats towards South Dakota hospital

Orange City, IOWA (KTIV) -A northwest Iowa man has been arrested after making terroristic threats towards a hospital.

According to a news release by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred when 60-year-old Ryan Betcke called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47 rifle.

Due to the threats, Sanford Hospital along with the Orange City Health were placed on lock down status until Betcke was arrested.

Betcke was charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony.

