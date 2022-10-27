Suspect in Laurel, NE homicides to be arraigned next week

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - The man accused of fatally shooting four people in northeast Nebraska will have his first court appearance next week.

Court documents state Jason Jones, of Laurel, will have his arraignment on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. During an arraignment hearing, defendants are formally read their charges and then expected to enter a plea. Jones is facing four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four charges of using a firearm to commit a felony.

The 42-year-old man was just discharged from a Lincoln hospital Wednesday morning. He had been in the hospital since Aug. 5 after authorities took him into custody for allegedly killing four people in the small town of Laurel.

On Aug. 4, authorities found four people dead at two different burnt homes in Laurel. They were identified as 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford. Authorities allege Jones killed Ebeling at her Laurel home before breaking into another house a few blocks away. At this second home, Jones allegedly killed the Twifords.

Jones was arrested on Aug. 5 and taken to a Lincoln hospital where he was treated for several months. Court documents say Jones has severe burns on his body when authorities found him. Jones allegedly got those burns setting fire to the Ebeling and Twiford homes.

