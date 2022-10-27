A Wayne Co., NE accident turns fatal

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Neb. (KTIV) - A Wednesday, Oct. 26 two-vehicle accident has resulted in a fatality, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.

Granados-Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene. Kneifl was uninjured.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department.

