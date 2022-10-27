Western Christian earns 22nd straight trip to state, Hinton punches first ticket since 2013.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack were looking to keep their streak of 21 straight state tournament appearances alive and they did just that. Matchup up with cross-town rival Boyden-Hull. The Wolfpack would roll on through the Comets in 3 sets earning their 22nd trip to state.

“It’s a great feeling every time,” said Western Christian head volleyball coach Tammi Veerbeek. “Because very time it’s different kids. There is a lot of pressure that comes with Western Christian volleyball, like you said we’ve made it to state quite a few years in a row. For a coach you’re just happy for every girl who’s worked hard and desires to keep the streak going, you know just super happy for my team.”

Western Christian will take on Sumner-Fredericksburg at 2 pm on November 1st.

Meanwhile in Cherokee, Hinton and Ridge View were in battle for a spot at the state tournament as well, the Blackhawks would also go through in straight sets sending themselves to state for the first time since 2013.

“Wow, they just all came together as a team and did amazing just like we knew they would this has been the whole season,” said Kate Ortegren Hinton head volleyball coach. “They’ve just pulled together; done everything we’ve asked worked harder than expected and they did it tonight in 3 so we’re very pleased with how they played.”

“Everything that we’ve done has been for my mom, and I just felt her so close to me,” said Carly Hicklin Hinton junior. “And that is why there was so much emotions going on and we’ve worked hard for this moment.”

The Blackhawks move on to the state tournament where they will take on Denver in the first round. Start time is set for 4pm on November 1st.

