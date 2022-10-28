$1M grant to help grow South Dakota nursing workforce

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A $1 million grant will help bolster the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas of South Dakota.

A University of South Dakota news release has announced the $1,050,000 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be disbursed in increments of $350,000 per year for the next three years.

The news release stated that data from The South Dakota Department of Labor shows a clear need for growing the nursing workforce, especially registered nurses. Shortages are expected to grow through 2030, and HRSA projects that by that time, South Dakota will be one of seven states in the U.S. where the demand for registered nurses is greater than the supply.

“Communities across the state are without the resources necessary to support the health care needs of underserved populations in South Dakota and as administrators of this grant, we will meet this need,” explained USD Nursing Chair Anne Pithan. “USD is fully equipped to meet the workforce challenges in the state of South Dakota because we understand those challenges and have the capacity to develop innovative education to strengthen undergraduate nursing student skills to practice in acute care settings. This grant will advance health equity, increase students’ awareness of acute care in underserved communities and prepare them to provide care in these communities.”

With the HRSA grant, USD Nursing will create training models to strengthen skills and work to increase the diversity of the nursing workforce, recruiting students from varied backgrounds, including students from tribal lands and rural areas, who will then go on to practice in South Dakota’s underserved communities spanning the entire state.

By the end of the grant term in September 2025, USD nursing will:

Increase number of USD nursing graduates practicing in acute care settings in underserved communities by 5 percent annually.

Increase the confidence of current and future nurses by developing their leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills.

Increase the number of USD nursing students from underserved communities by 5 percent.

Increase the number of Native American nursing students at USD by 5 percent.

Train 24 nursing students annually in acute care settings in underserved communities.

