Douglas Street to be closed to accommodate crane work

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Douglas Street between Seventh Street and Eighth Street to allow for crane work at the Benson Building.

This closure will begin the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, and is expected to be complete on Friday, Nov. 4.

A detour using Seventh Street, Pearl Street, and Eighth Street will be used. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs.

