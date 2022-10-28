Douglas Street to be closed to accommodate crane work

A portion of Douglas Street will be closed beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2.
A portion of Douglas Street will be closed beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2.(Sioux City Engineering Division)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Douglas Street between Seventh Street and Eighth Street to allow for crane work at the Benson Building.

This closure will begin the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, and is expected to be complete on Friday, Nov. 4.

A detour using Seventh Street, Pearl Street, and Eighth Street will be used. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
A Wayne County, NE accident turns fatal
Police have arrested a man, they say, broke into a Sioux City church, and stole money from a...
Suspect arrested for allegedly breaking into church, stealing money
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Samantha Fredericksen
Cedar County woman charged with escaping jail, marking second escape in two months

Latest News

Good News 4 You: Jacob Bday
Good News 4 You: Jacob Bday
FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting...
Iowa man turns front door into monster for Halloween
Paul Pate visits Woodbury County for a voting machine audit.
Iowa’s Secretary of State in Sioux City as voting machines are tested