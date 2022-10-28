Elon Musk completes deal to buy Twitter

SIOUX CITY (CNN) - Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter, and one of his first actions, was to fire three top executives, according to two sources that spoke to CNN.

What changes could come to users? That answer could start with money. After paying $44B to buy the company and take it private, Elon’s Twitter might leverage advertising, and could become a subscription service.

Other possible changes may come with banning people, one in particular that many people think of is Donald Trump. “We want to be just very reluctant to delete things. Just be very cautious with permanent bans. Time-outs, I think, are better.” Said Elon Musk.

Musk tweeted a statement saying he still plans to impose consequences on people who misuse the platform, but it is unclear what that means.

The owner of Tesla and Space-X completed the purchase last night.

