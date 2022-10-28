Mild temperatures move in for the weekend and beyond

Future Track of Temperatures
Future Track of Temperatures
By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the rain that moved through on Thursday, the skies seemed brighter than ever today with highs going above average into the low 60s for many of us.

Even tonight will stay above average with lows in the upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine for our day on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with a stronger south wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

A cold front will swing through Saturday night and a little northwesterly wind will keep us a bit cooler on Sunday (but still above average) with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Halloween continues to look like a very mild day with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

It’s then likely to get even warmer before some cooling sets in.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

