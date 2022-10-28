Nice Friday ahead of us

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! This morning we are starting off with temperatures in the 40s and 30s and damp conditions from the rain we saw yesterday which is also causing some fog development this morning. As of right now, we are seeing fog develop in our western counties. We could see fog form in other spots throughout the morning.

For today, our highs will be in the 60s with sunny skies which will be welcoming since we have been somewhat cooler the past couple of days. Our wind will be out of the south up to 10 miles per hour. Shaping up to be a nice fall day across the region.

Tonight, is looking to be nice as well. We are forecasting lows in the 40s and upper 30s across Siouxland with wind on the calmer side with winds up to 10 miles per hour. If you are in central and western Siouxland the fields could be a little wet from the rain we saw yesterday, but hopefully the sunny conditions this afternoon allows some of the fields to dry up some.

This Halloween weekend is looking pretty nice with sunny skies and temperatures into the 60s and even some low 70s across Siouxland. Wind will also be nice as well with wind only up to about 10 miles per hour.

