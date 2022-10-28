Northwest Iowa students ‘booked’ for National Make a Difference Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than 1,300 free books were handed out to kindergarten through 4th-grade students in Emmet and Palo Alto Counties in honor of National Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22.

Held on the fourth Saturday of October every year, the day focuses on service in the United States, with millions of people improving the lives of others through community-support projects.

This year, Northwest Iowa RSVP volunteers “booked” Kindergarten through 4th-grade students in Emmet and Palo Alto Counties by handing out more than 1,300 free books to celebrate.

“It is so fitting that on a day where we want to celebrate our volunteers for going above and beyond to make a difference in our communities, they are turning around and giving the gift of their time, as well as promoting a love of reading to our local youth,” said Megan Spurgin, RSVP coordinator for Emmet County.

A total of 1,125 students attending Emmetsburg Catholic School, West Elementary School, Ruthven-Ayrshire Elementary School, Graettinger-Terril Elementary School, West Bend-Mallard Elementary School, Demoney Elementary School, and North Union - Swea City Elementary School, received books on school days during the weeks surrounding Make a Difference Day.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the enthusiasm, excitement and smiles shared by RSVP volunteers and children as books have been delivered for Make a Difference Day. The actions of our volunteers demonstrate to students just how much fun reading can be. Our volunteers are also teaching by example that by working together, we all have something positive we can give each other,” shared Kathy Pudenz, RSVP coordinator for Palo Alto County.

In addition to giving the children books, teachers were also given boxes of books to help provide access to more reading material choices in the classroom.

RSVP purchased the books for each of the students through the support of a grant.

