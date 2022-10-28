Party bike pedals headlong into bureaucracy city officials say is meant to protect the public

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few Siouxland entrepreneurs opened a new party bus business, but their unique idea quickly ran headstrong into government rules.

The Pedal Party Pub emulates party bikes in other states. But when they received a citation in the mail, they contacted KTIV News 4 about what they see as the local government killing fun.

You may have seen Sioux City’s latest entertainment venture on Fourth Street. It’s a party bus that the patrons actually pedal. But the owners of that party bus say they faced nothing but red tape from the local government as they hope to get their venture off the ground. While local government officials tell us everyone needs to play by the rules, otherwise, the party is over.

The Pedal Party Pub’s owners admit they lack a Vehicle For Hire Company Certificate. That’s a permit that vehicles like party buses, taxis and limos need to operate in the city. But the company’s owners say they have a good reason: None of their competition has the permit either.

“So we kind of were a little confused by that. Like, why are we being asked to do this, but yet, all these other companies have not been,” said Scott Bieler, a co-owner of Pedal Party Pub.

The city confirmed: Other party bus companies haven’t applied for the permit either. But they argue companies should be self-compliant, and the Pedal Party Pub broke the law either way.

“No, they never applied for one, they picked up the paperwork, but they did not follow through with the application,” said Lisa McCardle, the city clerk. “They never filled out the form. They just needed to follow through.”

Iowa law doesn’t allow alcohol on bicycles, so the company registered the bike as a motor vehicle with the state. But the problems didn’t end there. A police memo we obtained shows officers were ordered to cite the bike if they saw it in operation since the company didn’t have the proper permit. Sure enough, a citation arrived in the mail.

“These party buses and limos have been in business for several years, coming to Sioux City, as well as other places just like us. They’d never received any sort of ticket or citation, whatever you want to call it,” said Kevin Lake, the co-owner of Pedal Party Pub.

Despite other party busses lacking the permit, the city’s legal department says there are no records of other companies receiving a citation.

