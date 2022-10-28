Republican candidates stump for support in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Statewide and local Republican candidates were in Sioux City, Thursday night, ahead of the midterm elections on November 8th.

Candidates touted the importance of the election in Iowa, and nationwide.

Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is running against Democrat Deidre DeJear. Reynolds said the election is critical to keep momentum going in Iowa, and to push back against inflation. “We’re seeing open borders, we’re seeing crime and other states just increasing like crazy. And, so we’ve done just the opposite here in the state of Iowa, and that’s what I love,” Reynolds said. “It’s such a stark contrast. Iowans know that and we don’t want DC politics coming to Iowa, we want to make sure that we elect this team to continue the momentum.”

Republican Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird was also in Sioux City, Thursday night. She’s running against longtime incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller, who’s a Democrat.

The Republicans in attendance stressed the importance of trying to flip the attorney general seat, as well as, the state treasurer seat. Both have long been held by Democrats.

If elected, Bird said she would be tough on crime and support law enforcement. “I will defend farmers against EPA overreach, I will sue over any COVID vaccine mandates, I will join lawsuits to enforce the southern border laws,” Bird said.

