Routine traffic stop in Plymouth Co. led to pursuit

Nicolas Benigno, Jr. was arrested following a pursuit in Plymouth County on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Nicolas Benigno, Jr. was arrested following a pursuit in Plymouth County on Thursday, Oct. 27.(Plymouth County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH CO., Iowa (KTIV) - A pursuit ensued in Plymouth County on Thursday, Oct. 27, after a Le Mars, Iowa resident failed to cooperate during a routine traffic stop.

According to a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop for an equipment violation and expired registration of a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nicolas Benigno.

Benigno refused to stop for lights and sirens and led deputies and officers on a pursuit. Deputies were able to effectively deploy stop sticks causing the vehicle to be disabled.

Benigno was charged with felony eluding, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, and possession of an offensive weapon.

