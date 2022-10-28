SD agencies seize $100,000 in illicit drugs

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Multiple South Dakota agencies joined forces in a large seizure of marijuana, weapons and cash in Gayville, South Dakota, on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to a news release issued by the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, a search warrant was issued on a residence of David James Brown.

Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.

The illegal drugs discovered during the operation have an estimated street value in excess of $100,000.

Brown faces charges from the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office that include possession of marijuana (more than 10 pounds), distribution of marijuana (more than 10 pounds), possession of controlled substance (three counts), distribution of controlled substance (two counts) and violation of a drug free zone.

