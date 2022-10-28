SD agencies seize $100,000 in illicit drugs

Marijuana and marijuana concentrate products were seized Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Gayville, South...
Marijuana and marijuana concentrate products were seized Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Gayville, South Dakota.(DCI)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Multiple South Dakota agencies joined forces in a large seizure of marijuana, weapons and cash in Gayville, South Dakota, on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to a news release issued by the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, a search warrant was issued on a residence of David James Brown.

Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.

The illegal drugs discovered during the operation have an estimated street value in excess of $100,000.

Brown faces charges from the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office that include possession of marijuana (more than 10 pounds), distribution of marijuana (more than 10 pounds), possession of controlled substance (three counts), distribution of controlled substance (two counts) and violation of a drug free zone.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
A Wayne County, NE accident turns fatal
Police have arrested a man, they say, broke into a Sioux City church, and stole money from a...
Suspect arrested for allegedly breaking into church, stealing money
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Here's a look at the Christmas tree being lit up during the 2019 Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade
Sioux City announces Downtown for the Holidays event
$1M grant to help grow South Dakota nursing workforce
Nicolas Benigno, Jr. was arrested following a pursuit in Plymouth County on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Routine traffic stop in Plymouth Co. led to pursuit
Dog Walk Forecast: Eleanor
Dog Walk Forecast: Eleanor