Sioux City announces Downtown for the Holidays event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The holiday season in Sioux City will kick off at 6:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, with the Downtown for the Holidays event.

The parade, presented by The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 231, will travel along Fourth Street starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street.

Businesses, organizations, and service groups in Siouxland are encouraged to participate. Those interested in participating must register by Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The community is invited to gather in front of the Sioux City Public Museum for the tree lighting.

The Downtown Storefront Decorating Competition also will make its return. The public is encouraged to vote online for their favorite storefront from Nov. 21 through Dec. 26. The storefront with the most votes will win a $500 donation to any Siouxland nonprofit.

Additional events on Nov. 21 include: Free admission to LaunchPAD Children’s Museum from 3-5 p.m. with a donation to the warming shelter; free hot chocolate before the parade at Evolve Yoga and Wellness; the 29th annual Festival of Trees display will begin in the Ho-Chunk Centre at 6 p.m. with the tree auction for the Siouxland Foster Closet on Dec. 1; Santa’s House at 422 Pierce St. until 8 p.m.; free RE/MAX Preferred stocking hats to parade attendees at Fourth and Jones; and the Sioux City Convention Center and Hardline Coffee Co. having festive treats for sale near the parade.

From Dec. 1-12 the Promenade Cinema 14 will show favorite holiday movies for only $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

To register for the Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade and the Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition, visit www.downtownsiouxcity.com.

