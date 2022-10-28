Siouxland Habitat For Humanity unveils 77th home and 1st duplex in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Americans continue to deal with inflation, the ability to pay bills and afford a home has become difficult for some renters and home buyers.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is helping put hardworking families into brand new homes.

Thursday, the organization’s 77th home in the Sioux City metro area was gifted to the family who will be living in it. ”Right now, housing in the state of Iowa and really in the Tri-State Area is a really critical issue and a critical need for families,” said Anne Holmes, Executive Director of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity. “Right now, in the state of Iowa, 1 in 6 families are paying more than 50% of their monthly income for housing.”

“I can’t even count the blessings on the stars,” said Ericka Hickman, the recipient of the home.

Thursday was an historic day for Siouxland Habitat For Humanity. The organization opened the doors to its 77th home -- and first duplex -- built in the Sioux City Metro Area. Both halves of the home are occupied by Habitat For Humanity recipients.

“They share a wall but they’re really sharing a lot more than that,” said Holmes. “Their families are going to grow up together and share common experiences. Going to school at the end of the block, they’ll share the backyard to run around, play and grow. And they’ve also just shared this experience of what it means to be a habitat for humanity family.”

Each Habitat For Humanity applicant must go through an interview process before being chosen. They must have a need for the home, assist with its construction, and be able to afford mortgage payments once it’s complete.

Organization leaders knew right from the start, this family would be a perfect fit.

“She came prepared more than anyone,” said Holmes. “She knew how she was going to get all of those hours done. She had a piece of notebook paper front and back, listed with people’s names and how they were going to help, and she was just ready to grab this opportunity and get it to the finish line as soon as she possibly could.”

Hickman and her sons will be living in their new home very soon. She hopes it will help give the boys the childhood she had always dreamed of for them.

“The neighborhood that we were in before didn’t have any kids in it,” said Hickman. “And it was a little more rough. So, for a 12-year-old to have to stay in the backyard because mom’s worried something’s going to happen really wasn’t very fun either. And this has a park right there, there’s kids that are always all over the place. It just gives my kids the kind of neighborhood feeling that I grew up with and that’s what I’ve always been wanting for them. And this is really giving me that blessing.”

If you need a new home and think you might qualify, you can find an application on Siouxland Habitat for Humanity’s website, or in their store at 1150 Tri-View Ave. in Sioux City. Applications are being accepted until the end of the day on Monday, October 31st.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.