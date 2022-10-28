South Dakota squads duke it out in playoff action

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -FB

Irene-Wakonda 36 Sully Buttes 30 F

Yankton 49 Brookings 14 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 42 Redfield 0 F

S.F. Christian 42 Dakota Valley 14 F

NFL

Baltimore 27 Tampa Bay 22 F

NBA

Dallas 129 Brooklyn 125 F/OT

LA Clippers 110 Oklahoma City 118 F

NHL

Detroit 1 Boston 5 F

Montreal 3 Buffalo 2 F

Edmonton 6 Chicago 5 F

Washington 0 Dallas 2 F

St. Louis 2 Nashville 6 F

Minnesota 4 Ottawa 2 F

Florida 3 Philadelphia 4 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Jason Jones is accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska back in August.
Suspect in Laurel, NE homicides out of hospital, now in jail
Police and SWAT stationed outside of the building.
Police presence closes off block of Jackson Street Tuesday evening
A Wayne County, NE accident turns fatal

Latest News

Garrett Merkley takes off after intercepting a pass in Elk Point-Jeffersons playoff battle with...
South Dakota squads duke it out in the postseason
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Ferentz apologizes for criticizing reporter asking about son
Western Christian is all smiles after making their 22nd straight state tournament.
Western Christian earns 22nd straight trip to state, Hinton punches first ticket since 2013.
Western Christian is all smiles after making their 22nd straight state tournament.
HINTON PUNCHES TICKET FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2013, WESTERN CHRISTIAN EARNS 22ND STRAIGHT TRIP