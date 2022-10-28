Suspect arrested for allegedly breaking into church, stealing money

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have arrested a man, they say, broke into a Sioux City church, and stole money from a cash box.

Shortly before 1:00pm, Thursday afternoon, police say a suspect broke out a window to get into the Cathedral of the Epiphany, on Douglas Street.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Santos Valesco Harvey, broke into a cash box and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the church.

Police tracked Harvey down about a block away from the church.

He’s charged with second-degree burglary.

