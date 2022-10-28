Suspect arrested for allegedly breaking into church, stealing money
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police have arrested a man, they say, broke into a Sioux City church, and stole money from a cash box.
Shortly before 1:00pm, Thursday afternoon, police say a suspect broke out a window to get into the Cathedral of the Epiphany, on Douglas Street.
Police say the suspect, later identified as Santos Valesco Harvey, broke into a cash box and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the church.
Police tracked Harvey down about a block away from the church.
He’s charged with second-degree burglary.
