Iowa governor’s lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Des Moines, Iowa (AP) -Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect.

Reynolds’ lawyer says the rationale for issuing an injunction blocking the law rested entirely on state and federal court decisions that were overturned earlier this year.

Reynolds’ lawyers argue that change in the legal landscape justifies reversal of the injunction. Planned Parenthood lawyers say there is no precedent or legal support in Iowa for a judge to reverse a final judgment entered three years ago.

Any decision by the judge is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

