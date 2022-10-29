No injuries after car sunk in Missouri River in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man has been sent to a local hospital for evaluation after his vehicle went into the Missouri River.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a call came in just before 7:30 PM Friday about a car floating in the Missouri River in the area of Chris Larsen Park.

Responding officers found a vehicle floating in the main channel of the river. It eventually sank near the railroad bridge.

Officer found an adult male a short distance away from where the car sunk, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

At the time, police say the matter remains under investigation.

