Police: Two dead after reported shooting in Sioux City

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police have confirmed two people are dead after they were called to a shooting Saturday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of W. 5th Street at about 2:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers got to the residence, they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other later died at a hospital. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police are not looking for a suspect at this time. They have identified the person of interest and say there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and no further information is being released.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water
No injuries after car sunk in Missouri River in Sioux City
Police have arrested a man, they say, broke into a Sioux City church, and stole money from a...
Suspect arrested for allegedly breaking into church, stealing money
Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’ comes to Sioux City
Four-year-old child found deceased in Fairbank, Iowa pond

Latest News

Sioux City Police investigate jewelry-store robbery
Iowa governor’s lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban
Four-year-old child found deceased in Fairbank, Iowa pond
SportsFource Extra Week 10 Part 3