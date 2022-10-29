Sioux City Police investigate jewelry-store robbery

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a jewelry store Saturday afternoon.

Police say two male suspects entered Gunderson’s Jeweler at 4830 Sergeant Road shortly before 1:00 P.M. Police say the men were wearing masks and entered the store carrying sledgehammers and broke out a glass jewelry case.

The two males got into a white pickup truck and left the area with an underdetermined amount of jewelry, according to police. No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.