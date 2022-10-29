Sioux City Police investigate jewelry-store robbery

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a jewelry store Saturday afternoon.

Police say two male suspects entered Gunderson’s Jeweler at 4830 Sergeant Road shortly before 1:00 P.M. Police say the men were wearing masks and entered the store carrying sledgehammers and broke out a glass jewelry case.

The two males got into a white pickup truck and left the area with an underdetermined amount of jewelry, according to police. No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

