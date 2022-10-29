SportsFource Extra: playoff edition
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
FB
Western Christian 49 Aplington-Parkersburg 27 F
DWest Lyon 43 Greene County 7 F
Hartington CC 44 Mitchell 14 F
Stanton 54 Ravenna 18 F
SC East 0 Ankeny 17 F
Central Lyon/GLR 42 Clarinda 16 F
Newell-Fonda 35 Don Bosco 10 F
Norfolk Catholic 28 Yutan 14 F
OABCIG 34 Osage 22 F
Woodbury Central 48 Gehlen Catholic 7 F
West Sioux 45 Kuemper Catholic 7 F
Weeping Water 40 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 22 F
Lewis Central 57 Le Mars 7 F
Nevada 10 Sioux Center 7 F
Glenwood 38 Spencer 26 F
Remsen St. Marys 42 West Bend-Mallard 16 F
GT/RA 28 West Harrison 12 F
NBA
Cleveland 132 Boston 123 F/OT
Utah 101 Denver 117 F
Atlanta 136 Detroit 112 F
New York 108 Milwaukee 119 F
LA Lakers 102 Minnesota 111 F
Charlotte 93 Orlando 113 F
Chicago 124 San Antonio 129 F
Philadelphia 112 Toronto 90 F
Indiana 127 Washington 117 F
NHL
NY Islanders 6 Carolina 2 F
Boston 4 Columbus 0 F
Anaheim 0 Las Vegas 4 F
Colorado 0 NJD 1 F
