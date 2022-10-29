SportsFource Extra: playoff edition

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

FB

Western Christian 49 Aplington-Parkersburg 27 F

DWest Lyon 43 Greene County 7 F

Hartington CC 44 Mitchell 14 F

Stanton 54 Ravenna 18 F

SC East 0 Ankeny 17 F

Central Lyon/GLR 42 Clarinda 16 F

Newell-Fonda 35 Don Bosco 10 F

Norfolk Catholic 28 Yutan 14 F

OABCIG 34 Osage 22 F

Woodbury Central 48 Gehlen Catholic 7 F

West Sioux 45 Kuemper Catholic 7 F

Weeping Water 40 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 22 F

Lewis Central 57 Le Mars 7 F

Nevada 10 Sioux Center 7 F

Glenwood 38 Spencer 26 F

Remsen St. Marys 42 West Bend-Mallard 16 F

GT/RA 28 West Harrison 12 F

NBA

Cleveland 132 Boston 123 F/OT

Utah 101 Denver 117 F

Atlanta 136 Detroit 112 F

New York 108 Milwaukee 119 F

LA Lakers 102 Minnesota 111 F

Charlotte 93 Orlando 113 F

Chicago 124 San Antonio 129 F

Philadelphia 112 Toronto 90 F

Indiana 127 Washington 117 F

NHL

NY Islanders 6 Carolina 2 F

Boston 4 Columbus 0 F

Anaheim 0 Las Vegas 4 F

Colorado 0 NJD 1 F

