Above normal temps to stay

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Slightly cooler on Sunday, but still above normal with highs in the middle 60s, keeping in mind our normal highs are in the middle 50s. Halloween looks fantastic for the ghosts and goblins with highs getting in the upper 60s to near 70. Trick or treat temps will be in the low to middle 50s, then cooling into the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll go way above normal with temps climbing into the low to mid 70s with breezy winds. Cold front will give us a slight chance of showers Thursday night. Saturday night into Sunday an area of low pressure could give us some decent rains. Get out and enjoy the weather!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.