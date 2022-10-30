CFB Roundup: Northwestern, Morningside & Dordt pick up GPAC conference wins at home as football season rolls along

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another busy Saturday of college football as local Siouxland teams continue with GPAC conference play.

Final scores:

Northwestern (IA) 56 Briar Cliff 7 F

Dordt 44 Jamestown 24 F

Morningside 70 Dakota Wesleyan 14 F

Iowa 33 Northwestern 13 F

Oklahoma 27 Iowa State 13 F

Illinois 26 Nebraska 9 F

South Dakota State 49 Indiana State 7 F

Youngstown State 45 South Dakota 24 F

UNI 37 Southern Illinois 36 F

Drake 24 Stetson 17 F

Wayne State 56, Upper Iowa 14 F

Wartburg College 65, BVU 0 F

Mount Marty 27, Doane 16 F

Key notes:

Morningside’s quarterback Joe Dolincheck ties the NAIA all-time passing touchdown record at 165.

Multiple Dordt Defenders set career highs in their win over Jamestown:

  • QB Kade McDaniel sets career highs in rushing yards with 102 yards, passing yards with 344 yards, matches career-best with 3 passing TDs
  • WR Eli Boldan sets career-high with 124 receiving yards

Northwestern’s WR Cade Moser returns to the lineup totaling 8 receptions, 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Mount Marty takes their first home win in program history with a 27-17 win over Doane.

