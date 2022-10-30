CFB Roundup: Northwestern, Morningside & Dordt pick up GPAC conference wins at home as football season rolls along
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another busy Saturday of college football as local Siouxland teams continue with GPAC conference play.
Final scores:
Northwestern (IA) 56 Briar Cliff 7 F
Dordt 44 Jamestown 24 F
Morningside 70 Dakota Wesleyan 14 F
Iowa 33 Northwestern 13 F
Oklahoma 27 Iowa State 13 F
Illinois 26 Nebraska 9 F
South Dakota State 49 Indiana State 7 F
Youngstown State 45 South Dakota 24 F
UNI 37 Southern Illinois 36 F
Drake 24 Stetson 17 F
Wayne State 56, Upper Iowa 14 F
Wartburg College 65, BVU 0 F
Mount Marty 27, Doane 16 F
Key notes:
Morningside’s quarterback Joe Dolincheck ties the NAIA all-time passing touchdown record at 165.
Multiple Dordt Defenders set career highs in their win over Jamestown:
- QB Kade McDaniel sets career highs in rushing yards with 102 yards, passing yards with 344 yards, matches career-best with 3 passing TDs
- WR Eli Boldan sets career-high with 124 receiving yards
Northwestern’s WR Cade Moser returns to the lineup totaling 8 receptions, 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Mount Marty takes their first home win in program history with a 27-17 win over Doane.
