Dordt hosts a dedication for new agriculture facilities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are seeing plenty of politician right now as campaigning before the midterm is fierce, but there’s still plenty of political business that’s being tended to and it’s not all about campaigning.

Senator Chuck Grassley spoke at Dordt university as they hosted a dedication for new agriculture buildings.

Dordt University has made a large investment into their agriculture department.

The university held the dedication at the Dordt Agriculture Stewardship Center where Senator Grassley and others talked about the significance of this investment.

“The Other thing is the importance of the family farm, 85,000 in Iowa approximately, and keep them strong and pass on from one generation to the next generation, this program is going to help preserve the family farm,” said Senator Grassley.

The three new buildings are a mono slope building, a greenhouse, and a commodity storage building.

Drought conditions have played a large role in this year’s agriculture in Iowa.

Cattle production is an important part of farming in Iowa.

Grassley talked about making sure that Iowa farmers get a fair price.

“We have the 4 biggest packers dominating 85% of the kill and out of the 85% of the kill about 85% of the space is take up by the big feedlots in Texas and Kansas and then when an Iowan wants to negotiate a daily price, he doesn’t know if he’s getting a fair price,” said Senator Grassley.

All three buildings at Dordt will have their individual purposes, but one common goal which is to improve the agriculture industry.

The president of Dordt University, Erik Hoekstra also spoke at the dedication and talked about how the students who will pass through these buildings will be the future of agriculture.

