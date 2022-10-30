Heating things up!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our above normal stretch continues and kicks back in Monday with highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 (normal highs around 55), then we put the peddle to the metal with warmer temps on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with low to middle 70s with breezy conditions. Be alert for an elevated fire threat on those days! Cold front approaches Thursday with a chance of showers during the evening and overnight. We’ll have a much cooler day on Friday with a chance for showers with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Look for a much cooler weekend ahead with rain chances with a much stronger storm system.

