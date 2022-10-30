Huskers QB Casey Thompson exits game with arm injury in 26-9 loss to Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb (KOLN/KTIV) - Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph says quarterback Casey Thompson will be ‘day-to-day’ after injuring his arm in the Huskers 26-9 loss to #17 Illinois.

Thompson went down late in the second quarter after taking a hard hit in the pocket leading to an interception by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.

Thompson walked off the field with trainers pointing to his arm and never returned.

“I think it was his arm. It got jammed on his elbow, and he hit the nerve and couldn’t feel his fingers. His hand was numb,” said Joseph.

The Huskers had a three-point lead and the ball with less than seven minutes remaining in the first half when Casey Thompson took that hit as he threw, resulting in an interception. Illinois returned the interception to the Nebraska 11-yard line and scored two plays later to take the lead for good.

The Huskers were shutout in the second half and managed just 34 yards of offense without their starting quarterback.

Nebraska stays home with another divisional matchup at Memorial Stadium against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 6.

