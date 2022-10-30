Remsen, IA hosts Oktoberfest celebration

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Celebrating the end of the harvest season and a deep German culture, folks in Remsen this weekend turned out for their annual fall festival.

It’s an event that started in the early 70′s and has continued every year to be the center of Remsen’s fall traditions.

After nearly 50 years of putting this celebration together, organizers say it is truly all about the volunteers.

”As far as community support, this whole thing just drives off of volunteer help, everyone here is just volunteers. The community support as far as people coming in, I mean depending on the year it’s generally around the twelve to fifteen hundred people that we serve,” said Michael Matgen, the Oktoberfest Entertainment Co-Chair.

From the music and dancing to all the preparations that go into making the fest happen, one of the biggest draws is the food.

“Probably the prep work, because I get to eat. I just got done helping with cooking brats and we’re still doing it and bringing them down here, but there’s nothing wrong with eating and drinking before the party,” said Matgen.

The celebration continued into the evening Saturday and was capped off with a few hours of Polka music.

