South Sioux City volleyball makes history playing in district final for the first time in program history

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Saturday was a big day in Nebraska as teams were competing in the high school volleyball district finals with one Siouxland team playing in the district final for the first time in program history.

The South Sioux City Cardinals have made history as one of the top 16 teams in the state of Nebraska’s class B for the first time in program history.

They would have a tough test against #1 Elkhorn North. The Wolves are the #1 team for a reason, they attack the middle and Kailey Hrbek booms one down as Elkhorn North takes set one.

The Cardinals open the second set with a little run. A dig from Addie Wendte keeps it alive and Bella Moret sends one right on the back line for the point.

Later in the set, Ali Groves serves one up with a little mustard on it picking up the ace and another point for the Cardinals.

But the Wolves would be too much as Reese Booth who slams it home off the serve.

Elkhorn North takes the win by a final of 3-0.

