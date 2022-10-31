8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain.

Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.

An ultrasound before birth showed Meiners had a rare heart condition where the arteries in his heart were reversed. His parents decided to have him at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which allowed for him to have open-heart surgery at six days old.

Surgeons had to switch his arteries back to their proper locations. Doctors say the arteries were the size of a tip of a ball point pen. Following the procedure, doctors determined he also suffered from chylothorax. That’s a rare condition in which lymphatic fluid leaks into the area between the lungs and chest wall. He also suffered from an irregular, fast heart rhythm called supraventricular tachycardia.

Meiners is now in second grade and loves sports like flag football, baseball and wrestling. He also loves reading so much he organized a book drive for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Iowa plays against Purdue. Kickoff is set for around 11 a.m. Saturday, with the game broadcast on FS1.

