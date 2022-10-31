Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Association

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A one act opera will take the stage at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, at First Presbyterian Church.

The Sioux City Chamber Music Association has invited The University of South Dakota Opera program to perform its one act opera, “An Embarrassing Position.” Admission is $15 and can be purchased at the door. All students are admitted free of charge.

The opera, by Dan Shore, is a setting of Kate Chopin’s work by the same name and won the National Opera Association competition in 2013. The opera is set in New Orleans in the 1890′s as Willis Parkham, a young bachelor, is running for political office.

Late one night after a so-called “political meeting,” Eva Delvigné, the lovely and naïve daughter of a family friend, unexpectedly announces herself. Before Mr. Parkham can figure out what to do, there is another knock at the door, but this time it’s — gasp! — June Jinkins, the gossip columnist for the New Orleans Times-Democrat and a photographer. After the arrival of the two women and a photographer, Mr. Parkham has to figure out what to do next.

For more information or tickets visit the Sioux City Chamber Music Series Facebook page.

